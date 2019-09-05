0 4 charged with murder in fatal triple shooting in Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga. - Four people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed two men and injured another in Roswell, police said.

Alyssa Katherine Locke, 19, of Atlanta, Ramsey Elisabeth Pack, 19, of Milton, Paris Terrell Holland, 27, of Roswell, and Jayson Michael Harris, 21, of Norcross, all face murder charges in the shooting, Roswell police spokesman Lt. Noah Caplan said Thursday.

The shooting, which happened Aug. 28 at the Roswell Pointe Condominiums, resulted in the deaths of Elijah Weems, 23, of McDonough, and Letreyveonn Wise, 19, of Sandy Springs.

Officers were called to the complex in the 3000 block of Lake Pointe Circle after one of the victims called 911 and said he and two other men had been shot, Caplan said. One of the victims died at the scene. Both survivors were taken to a hospital, where one later died. The condition of the third victim was not released Thursday.

Investigators believe the shooting started as a drug-related robbery that Wise initiated, Caplan said. His accomplices killed him during a struggle, according to police.

Harris, Holland, Locke and Pack are each charged with three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of murder.

Jane Hoppe has lived in the neighborhood for 30 years and can remember only one other incident of gun violence, but it was related to a domestic dispute, she said.

Neighbors had been noticing an influx of people coming and going and suspected drugs were being sold in the complex. A group was taking down tag numbers to provide to police.

"We were hoping to get a plain clothes (officer) or something like that to watch, you know, and catch them out if possible," Hoppe said.

They were building a case before reporting the alleged drug activity, she said. Hoppe was not surprised when her neighbor told her about the shooting.

"We knew what was going on," she said.

