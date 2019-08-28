  • BREAKING: 1 dead, 2 injured in Roswell shooting

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    ROSWELL, Ga. - Roswell police are investigating a deadly triple shooting early Wednesday morning.

    Police told Channel 2 Action News that they were called to the Roswell Pointe Condominiums around 1:30 a.m. in response to a "shots fired" call. When officers arrived, they found one man dead and two others injured. 

    Detectives are currently working the case. 

