BREAKING: 1 dead, 2 injured in Roswell shooting

ROSWELL, Ga. - Roswell police are investigating a deadly triple shooting early Wednesday morning.
Police told Channel 2 Action News that they were called to the Roswell Pointe Condominiums around 1:30 a.m. in response to a "shots fired" call. When officers arrived, they found one man dead and two others injured.
Detectives are currently working the case.
