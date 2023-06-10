15-year-old arrested in ‘accidental’ shooting at North Point Mall carnival, police say

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A 15-year-old boy is in police custody after two people were shot at a carnival at North Point Mall earlier this week.

Alpharetta police were called to the mall on Wednesday evening to reports of shots being fired.

They found two teenage girls, ages 15 and 18, who had been shot. One was airlifted to the hospital and the other was taken by ambulance. Their current conditions are unknown.

Police say the teenage boy turned himself in to police on Friday. He was not identified because he is a juvenile.

Investigators say they determined the shooting was an accident.

The teen is being charged with cruelty to children, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of reckless conduct, possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18 and tampering with evidence.

