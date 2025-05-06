Newton Co. man arrested after deputies say he pulled a gun during an argument at Walmart

COVINGTON, Ga. — A man was arrested in Newton County on Monday in connection with an argument where police say he pulled out a gun inside a Walmart.

Jaylen Douglas, 29, of Covington, was charged with two counts of simple assault and one count of reckless conduct.

Deputies said Douglas argued with another customer inside the Walmart on Salem Road in Covington on Sunday and pulled a gun on him.

Douglas did not fire the gun, and no injuries were reported. Both men left the store shortly after the argument.

