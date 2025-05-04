Man pulls out gun during altercation inside Newton County Walmart

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County deputies said no one was hurt when a man pulled out a gun inside a Walmart on Sunday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., Newton County was called to the Walmart on Salem Road in Covington.

Officials said an isolated altercation between two customers happened inside the store.

During the argument, one of the men pulled out a gun.

The NCSO said the gun was not discharged and no injuries were reported.

Both men left the store after the confrontation.

The sheriff’s office is actively investigating the incident.

