GA man accused of sex crimes involving 14-year-old

ALBANY, Ga. — Police have arrested a 23-year-old Georgia man on multiple sexual-related charges.

On April 30, Albany police said Quinterious Worthy, 23, was involved in a physical fight with a 14-year-old in the 200 block of Barton Drive.

During the fight, police said Worthy took the child into a bedroom and committed sex acts.

According to APD, Worthy told investigators that there had been several incidents where he had been sexually involved with the teen.

Worthy was arrested and charged with three counts of sodomy and aggravated sodomy. He was booked into the Dougherty County Jail.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 229-436-TIPS.

