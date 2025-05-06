3 tornadoes now confirmed from weekend storm outbreak

Severe Weather Team 2 says that a total of three tornadoes have now been confirmed to have touched down over the weekend in Georgia.

The National Weather Service said EF-0 storms touched down in Newton and Monroe counties on Saturday, while an EF-1 storm touched down in Talbot County.

EF-0 storms carry winds of 65-85 mph, while EF-1 storms carry winds of 86-110 mph.

The storms on Saturday claimed at least one life after a tree fell on an Atlanta home, killing a 10-year-old girl inside.

On Friday, an EF-1 storm also touched down in Hall County, spawning a waterspout over Lake Lanier.

TRENDING STORIES:

©2025 Cox Media Group