More showers and storms ahead for north Georgia this week

We will enjoy lots of sunshine on Tuesday, but Wednesday will have showers approaching from the west.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

There will be periods of rain on what will likely be the wettest day of the week.

As our weather pattern changes, there will be a few isolated showers and storms around Thursday.

A stationary front near the Gulf Coast will keep more of the widespread rain to our south.

Isolated coverage again Friday, with some showers and storms. Then it will be mainly dry as we head into the weekend.

Severe Weather Team 2 will be fine-tuning that forecast LIVE on Channel 2.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group