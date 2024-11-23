Nephew jailed in Newton County after stabbing his uncle after a fight

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing incident involving two family members.

Sheriff’s deputies say on Thursday, 24-year-old Ethan Parks, of Covington, stabbed his uncle, 37-year-old Jason Durden, of Covington, during an altercation.

Deputies arrested Parks and charged him with aggravated assault under the family violence act.

Parks is currently being held at the Newton County Detention Center.

Their investigation is ongoing.

