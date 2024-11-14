Man shot while sitting inside of his vehicle in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Newton County man was sitting in his driveway when he was shot multiple times, sheriff deputies say.

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, 23-year-old Javoni Henry of Covington was sitting inside of his vehicle at his home when he was hit by gunfire, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office says.

NCSO deputies responded immediately and performed life-saving measures before Henry was ultimately taken to the hospital. His condition is described as stable.

During the early part of the investigation, deputies describe the shooting as an “isolated incident, and there is no reason to believe the community at-large is at risk.”

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact Investigator Jayme Broce at 678-625-1418 or via email at here. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Newton County Sheriff’s Office website at www.newtonsheriffga.org or by calling 678-625-1585.

