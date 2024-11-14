Rudy Giuliani’s attorneys no longer want to represent him in $148M defamation case

NEW YORK CITY — It appears that Rudy Giuliani’s attorneys no longer want to represent him in his $148 million defamation judgement he owes two Fulton County election workers.

On Wednesday, Kenneth Caruso filed a motion to have him and fellow attorney David Labkowski removed over a “fundamental disagreement” with their client.

A judge ordered Giuliani to turn over his personal property and his Manhattan apartment to help pay off the $148 million judgment a jury awarded Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss.

Giuliani missed the deadline to hand over his assets and a judge ordered him to appear in court last week, where Caruso and Labkowski last represented him on the matter.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The New York Bar allows attorneys to withdraw from a case if a “client insists upon taking action with which the lawyer has a fundamental disagreement” or if a “client fails to cooperate in the representation” that makes it difficult for a lawyer to work effectively.

The “fundamental disagreement” between Giuliani and his attorney are redacted in the court filing. A spokesman for Giuliani told CNN that he has not spoken to his attorneys about their request to be removed from the case.

A judge has not ruled yet on the motion. You can read the full motion below.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group