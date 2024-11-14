Local

Rudy Giuliani’s attorneys no longer want to represent him in $148M defamation case

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Giuliani Election Misinformation Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks to the media as he leaves court in New York, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig/AP)

NEW YORK CITY — It appears that Rudy Giuliani’s attorneys no longer want to represent him in his $148 million defamation judgement he owes two Fulton County election workers.

On Wednesday, Kenneth Caruso filed a motion to have him and fellow attorney David Labkowski removed over a “fundamental disagreement” with their client.

A judge ordered Giuliani to turn over his personal property and his Manhattan apartment to help pay off the $148 million judgment a jury awarded Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss.

Giuliani missed the deadline to hand over his assets and a judge ordered him to appear in court last week, where Caruso and Labkowski last represented him on the matter.

The New York Bar allows attorneys to withdraw from a case if a “client insists upon taking action with which the lawyer has a fundamental disagreement” or if a “client fails to cooperate in the representation” that makes it difficult for a lawyer to work effectively.

The “fundamental disagreement” between Giuliani and his attorney are redacted in the court filing. A spokesman for Giuliani told CNN that he has not spoken to his attorneys about their request to be removed from the case.

A judge has not ruled yet on the motion. You can read the full motion below.

