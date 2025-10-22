New coffee drive-thrus coming to Roswell, Woodstock

Dutch Bros Coffee announced Wednesday that the company is expanding to Roswell and Woodstock, bringing its drive-thru coffee experience to those northern metro areas next year.

The Roswell location will be at 705 Holcomb Bridge Road, a former Captain D’s location, scheduled to open in early 2026.

The Woodstock location will be at 11960 Highway 92, a former Sonic site, with an opening planned for early 2026. The location will be next to the Tractor Supply Store location set to open next month.

A Dutch Bros location is already open in metro Atlanta in Johns Creek, while locations on Buford Drive in Lawrenceville and Hugh Howell Road in Tucker are on track to open later this year.

The city of Tucker had placed a temporary moratorium on new drive-thru projects earlier this year. It expired in August.

Dutch Bros Coffee, founded in 1992 in Grants Pass, Oregon, has grown to operate over 1,050 locations across 24 states, offering a vibrant culture and fully customizable drinks.

The company said customers can expect upbeat music, energetic broistas, and a variety of handcrafted beverages, including specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, the exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee.

