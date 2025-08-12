City of Tucker changes regulations surrounding drive-through restaurants

TUCKER, Ga. — The City of Tucker’s six-month moratorium on new projects expired Monday, and city leaders approved new regulations on restaurants with drive-throughs.

The ordinance, which takes effect immediately, prohibits drive-through restaurants in all zoning districts except C-2 (General Commercial). In NL-1 (Northlake High-Intensity Commercial), LH-4 (Lawrenceville Highway Industry), and C-1 (Local Commercial) districts, drive-through restaurants will only be allowed with a special land use permit.

The version approved Monday night contains fewer supplemental regulations than an earlier draft — a change Council Member Roger Orlando supported.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We have time to fine-tune some of the amendments,” Orlando said.

Supporters say the new rules will help reduce traffic congestion and preserve the character of downtown. Opponents worry the restrictions could hurt the local economy.

“Let’s protect our businesses, our accessibility, and our city’s competitiveness to keep our drive-throughs,” one resident said during public comment.

Previously, drive-through restaurants were allowed by right in C-1 (Local Commercial), C-2 (General Commercial), and MU-1 (Mixed-Use Low Density), and were permitted with a special land use permit in DT-2, NL-1, NL-3, LH-3, and LH-4.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group