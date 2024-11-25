More than $2.2 million worth of drugs seized after months-long trafficking operation in central GA

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s office said it was ‘strictly business’ when it came to getting millions of dollars worth of drugs off the streets.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office collaborated with several law enforcement agencies to focus on Operation ‘Strictly Business.’ The 11-month-long investigation was to stop gang criminal enterprises in Muscogee County and neighboring counties.

On Tuesday, authorities arrested Jorge Amando Almonte Mendoza in Coweta County. Muscogee County officials said Mendoza had

298 pounds of marijuana with a street value of $1,351,710;

7,000 pre-rolls with a street value of $60,000.00;

2,000 THC cartridges with a street value of $80,000;

$102,500.00 in cash;

The following day, officials executed five search warrants in Muscogee County and one in Russell County, Ala.

This led to the arrests of Dalvin Ferrell, Dequindre Snellings, and Jonathan Provo.

“We will not stop until they stop their criminal behavior. Not on our watch! I want our citizens to rest better knowing that we are all hard at work for them to enjoy a better quality of life,” Sheriff Greg Countryman said.

The following was arrested and their list of charges:

Jorge Mendoza:

Trafficking marijuana

Possession of THC With intent to distribute

Improper tag

Jonathan Provo:

Conspiracy to distribute

Dalvin Ferrell AKA Spudd:

Trafficking marijuana

Two counts of conspiracy to distribute

Unlawful Possession of a weapon (machine gun)

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of psilocybin with intent to distribute

Possession of Xanax with intent to distribute

Possession of oxycodone with intent

Possession of THC cart with intent

Dequindre Snelling, aka Sakk:

Trafficking marijuana

Two counts of conspiracy to distribute

Two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of psilocybin with intent to distribute

Possession of Xanax with intent to distribute

Possession of oxycodone with intent

Possession of THC cart with intent

Possession Of drug-related objects

Authorities seized the following drugs:

467.1 pounds of marijuana with a street value of $2,118,730

6.7 pounds of mushrooms with a street value of $33,714

318 oxycodone pills with a street value of $9,540.00

2,336 Xanax with a street value of $23,560

200 mushroom bars with a street value of $33,000

31.1 grams of fentanyl with a street value of $3,110

2,029 THC Cartridges with a street value of $80,725

12.8 grams of THC Oil with a street value of $320

59.5 of unknown pills

33.2 grams of cocaine with a street value of $3,320

The total drug value is $2,298,599. The sheriff’s office said they seized 10 guns including a Glock Switch and two Draco rifles.

According to the sheriff’s office, several gang members from the Bloods and Gangster Disciples were arrested. AT least 35 felony warrants have been issued with more charges pending. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

“The MCSO Collaborative Intelligence Group worked in conjunction with FBI, HSI, Ft. Moore CID, GBI Gang Unit, Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, Russell County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Countryman said.

