More than $2.2 million worth of drugs seized after months-long trafficking operation in central GA

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s office said it was ‘strictly business’ when it came to getting millions of dollars worth of drugs off the streets.
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office collaborated with several law enforcement agencies to focus on Operation ‘Strictly Business.’ The 11-month-long investigation was to stop gang criminal enterprises in Muscogee County and neighboring counties.
On Tuesday, authorities arrested Jorge Amando Almonte Mendoza in Coweta County. Muscogee County officials said Mendoza had
- 298 pounds of marijuana with a street value of $1,351,710;
- 7,000 pre-rolls with a street value of $60,000.00;
- 2,000 THC cartridges with a street value of $80,000;
- $102,500.00 in cash;
The following day, officials executed five search warrants in Muscogee County and one in Russell County, Ala.
This led to the arrests of Dalvin Ferrell, Dequindre Snellings, and Jonathan Provo.
“We will not stop until they stop their criminal behavior. Not on our watch! I want our citizens to rest better knowing that we are all hard at work for them to enjoy a better quality of life,” Sheriff Greg Countryman said.
The following was arrested and their list of charges:
Jorge Mendoza:
- Trafficking marijuana
- Possession of THC With intent to distribute
- Improper tag
Jonathan Provo:
- Conspiracy to distribute
Dalvin Ferrell AKA Spudd:
- Trafficking marijuana
- Two counts of conspiracy to distribute
- Unlawful Possession of a weapon (machine gun)
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of psilocybin with intent to distribute
- Possession of Xanax with intent to distribute
- Possession of oxycodone with intent
- Possession of THC cart with intent
Dequindre Snelling, aka Sakk:
- Trafficking marijuana
- Two counts of conspiracy to distribute
- Two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of psilocybin with intent to distribute
- Possession of Xanax with intent to distribute
- Possession of oxycodone with intent
- Possession of THC cart with intent
- Possession Of drug-related objects
Authorities seized the following drugs:
- 467.1 pounds of marijuana with a street value of $2,118,730
- 6.7 pounds of mushrooms with a street value of $33,714
- 318 oxycodone pills with a street value of $9,540.00
- 2,336 Xanax with a street value of $23,560
- 200 mushroom bars with a street value of $33,000
- 31.1 grams of fentanyl with a street value of $3,110
- 2,029 THC Cartridges with a street value of $80,725
- 12.8 grams of THC Oil with a street value of $320
- 59.5 of unknown pills
- 33.2 grams of cocaine with a street value of $3,320
The total drug value is $2,298,599. The sheriff’s office said they seized 10 guns including a Glock Switch and two Draco rifles.
According to the sheriff’s office, several gang members from the Bloods and Gangster Disciples were arrested. AT least 35 felony warrants have been issued with more charges pending. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.
“The MCSO Collaborative Intelligence Group worked in conjunction with FBI, HSI, Ft. Moore CID, GBI Gang Unit, Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, Russell County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Countryman said.
