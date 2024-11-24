APD stops car for window tint violation. What they found inside the trunk that led to 2 arrests

ATLANTA — Two men face several charges following a traffic stop for a window tint violation.

It happened on Nov. 16 near Defoor Avenue in northwest Atlanta. According to police, officers performed a traffic stop on the car due to a window tint violation.

While speaking to the passengers, the officer smelled marijuana resulting in a search of the car.

During the search, APD found 1,490 grams of marijuana in different forms and packaging. They also seized 17 digital scales, a Glock 33, a Glock 19X with a 30-round extended magazine, and $2,573 in cash.

Officers arrested the suspects, identified as Eric Bell and Nicholas Thompson.

Thompson was charged with the following:

Window tint violation

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Bell was charged with the following:

Seatbelt violation

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

The pair was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

