APD stops car for window tint violation. What they found inside the trunk that led to 2 arrests

ATLANTA — Two men face several charges following a traffic stop for a window tint violation.
It happened on Nov. 16 near Defoor Avenue in northwest Atlanta. According to police, officers performed a traffic stop on the car due to a window tint violation.
While speaking to the passengers, the officer smelled marijuana resulting in a search of the car.
During the search, APD found 1,490 grams of marijuana in different forms and packaging. They also seized 17 digital scales, a Glock 33, a Glock 19X with a 30-round extended magazine, and $2,573 in cash.
Officers arrested the suspects, identified as Eric Bell and Nicholas Thompson.
Thompson was charged with the following:
- Window tint violation
- Possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
Bell was charged with the following:
- Seatbelt violation
- Possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
The pair was booked into the Fulton County Jail.
