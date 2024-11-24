Lithia Springs man tried to get rid of drugs while sitting in deputy’s patrol car

LAUREL COUNTY, KY — A 35-year-old Lithia Springs man is facing several charges after deputies found illegal drugs during a traffic stop.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies in Laurel County, KY, conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 75 at Kentucky 770, nine miles south of London. Deputies and the Kentucky State Patrol were conducting traffic safety checkpoints there.

During their safety checks, authorities stopped a gray Nissan Frontier, driven by Jacques Donta March, 35, of Lithia Springs.

Officials said they smelled marijuana coming from the truck and executed a search warrant.

TRENDING STORIES:

During the search, investigators say they found a clear bag containing cocaine. March was arrested and placed in a patrol car as investigators continued searching the vehicle.

Kentucky officials said the suspect had a large amount of cocaine on him and tried to destroy the drugs in his possession while seated in the patrol car. However, investigators found the cocaine on him.

He was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – cocaine, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, and operating a vehicle with an expired operator’s license.

He was booked into the Laurel County Correctional Center.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group