GA inmate escapes work release program

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work detail program last week.

The inmate, identified as 43-year-old Broderick Brown walked away from the Troup County Work Release Program on Nov. 19.

According to Troup County officials, Brown was originally charged with leaving the scene of an accident, striking a fixture, and driving on a suspended license.

He’s now tacked on an escape charge.

Anyone with information or who knows where Brown may be is urged to contact the Troup County Sheriff’s Office at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

