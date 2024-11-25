3 arrested in attempted contraband drop at GA state prison

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Three people behind bars are accused of trying to bring drugs into a Georgia state prison.

It happened Thursday morning at the Washington State Prison. According to the sheriff’s office, it was the third time in a week that deputies stopped a contraband drop.

Authorities arrested Jamal Frazier, 28, of Lithonia; Lashundra Davis, 41, of Lithonia; and Chavis Poole, 25, of Macon.

Deputies said all three were booked into the Washington County Jail and charged with trading with inmates, crossing guard lines, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II drug (oxycodone) with intent to distribute and racketeering (RICO).

“The criminal element needs to recognize that our efforts are serious and that we will continue to take action to shut down these illegal activities,” Sheriff Joel Cochran said.

