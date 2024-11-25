Infant found dead inside of Cobb County home, investigation underway

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Marietta Police Department is investigating the death of an infant, officials tells Channel 2 Action News.

Police say around 3 p.m., they were called to 87 Gramling Street to investigate the possible death of a newborn infant.

MPD officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that an infant was found at the location where the child was ruled as dead.

The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office was also on scene investigating.

Channel 2 Action News will provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

