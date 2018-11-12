0 Month after Hurricane Michael, Georgia's hardest hit areas still recovering

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Ga. - It has been a month since Hurricane Michael left a path of destruction in its wake, and communities in southwest Georgia are still recovering.

Officials told Channel 2 Action News that it could take years to rebuild.

An estimated $2 billion in damage was caused to the state's agriculture industry when Michael destroyed fields of cotton, vegetables and pecan orchards.

Channel 2’s Chris Jose traveled to southwest Georgia to look at the damage that is still left behind in some of the hardest hit areas.

Those who survived the storm told Jose they still struggle with the haunting images that have become a part of everyday life.

“It’s going to take years to overcome this. For everybody,” James Nalls said. “People are not used to this. A lot of people can’t survive like this. They don’t know what to do.”

On Tuesday, state lawmakers will convene for a special session called by Gov. Nathan Deal to consider $270 million in funding for recovery.

HURRICANE MICHAEL TIMELINE

Oct. 7- Hurricane Michael forms in the Atlantic Ocean as a tropical storm.

Oct. 10- Hurricane Michael makes landfall near Mexico Beach, Florida as a Category 4, according to Severe Weather Team 2.

Oct. 15- President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit the areas hit the hardest in southwest Georgia.

Oct. 16- Vice President Mike Pence travels to south Georgia and meets with farmers whose crops were destroyed by Michael.

Oct. 23- Gov. Deal calls for special session over storm costs related to Michael.

Nov. 13- A special session will be held by the Georgia Legislature to address funding.

