ALBANY, Ga. - Vice President Mike Pence is visiting southwest Georgia today where he will survey storm damage from Hurricane Michael, a day after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump did the same thing.
Pence will stop in Bainbridge and visit with farmers, who have suffered crop losses because of the hurricane. Gov. Nathan Deal, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, U.S. Sens. Johnny Isakson and David Perdue and U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop are expected to join Pence during his visit, according to the White House.
We'll have LIVE coverage of the Vice President as he tours the areas in Georgia, starting on Channel 2 Action News at Noon
The sun is coming up over Macon as we're heading south to join the Vice President as he tours hurricane damaged SW Georgia. pic.twitter.com/BJisBLUhqy— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) October 16, 2018
On Monday, the Trumps visited a Red Cross center in Macon and spoke with local cotton, peanut and pecan farmers. The president said he would ask Congress for additional disaster aid funding.
RELATED STORIES:
Trump has issued a disaster declaration for Georgia and ordered federal aid for parts of the Peach State affected by the storm. The president's decision makes certain federal funding available, including grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs. Federal funding will also be made available to state and local government agencies and nonprofit groups on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work in many counties.
Information from our partners at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com was used in this report
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}