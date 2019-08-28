Metro Firehouse Subs fails inspection with score of 61 after dozen of violations

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A chain sub shop in DeKalb County failed its health inspection. It is Firehouse Subs on Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker. A former firefighter started Firehouse Subs in 1994 in Florida.
The Tucker location failed after having a dozen violations.
One regular customer, Steve Tapp, says he wouldn’t have expected an inspection failure there.
He told Channel 2’s Carol Sbarge he enjoys eating there about three times a week. But on Tuesday, the restaurant failed the inspection with a score of 61.
Violations included food contact surfaces not clean to sight or touch, food items including tomatoes and lettuce not held cold enough and food not covered.
Sbarge went to the Tucker Firehouse Subs to ask about the violations.
An employee told Sbarge to contact the corporate office. In an e-mail, the company wrote:
“The quality and preparation of our food is incredibly important, and we strictly adhere to the FDA’s food code.”
The company went on to say it is looking into the allegation and will be handling it directly with the restaurant crew and health inspector’s office.
Customer Tim Couch says if the Firehouse Subs does well on the reinspection, he’ll be back to eat there.
We”ll report the results of their reinspection.
