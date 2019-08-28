0 Tropical Storm Dorian closing in on Puerto Rico; has Florida in its sights

ATLANTA - Tropical Storm Dorian is expected to bring strong wind and heavy rain to Puerto Rico later today -- but people in Florida and along the Southeast coast will need to keep a close eye on the strengthening storm.

As of 8 a.m., Dorian had maximum wind gusts of up to 60 mph and was located about 60 miles southeast of St. Croix.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that the storm will have direct impacts on Hispaniola.

#Dorian is tracking a bit farther northeast of forecasts the last couple of days... that's great news for Hispaniola as the storm passes to the east of them.



That will bring more direct impacts of a strong tropical storm or weak hurricane to Puerto Rico, though. @wsbtv — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) August 28, 2019

The storm will become a threat to the Southeast late this weekend and early next week -- from Florida to the Carolinas. New information shows the storm as a possible category 2 hurricane as it approaches the United States.

WATCHING DORIAN CLOSELY: Tropical Storm Dorian is a 60 mph tropical storm that will move across Puerto Rico late today.



The updated track now brings a strengthening hurricane toward the southeast coast early next week.



We need to pay close attention! pic.twitter.com/TrCWWnYxxM — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) August 28, 2019

Monahan said there's no need to panic, but this "this has the potential to be a significant hurricane approaching the Southeast coast in the next 5-7 days."

Big message on #Dorian now -- if you have Labor Day Weekend beach plans along the east coast, you need to closely monitor Dorian.



No need to panic, but this has the potential to be a significant hurricane approaching the southeast coast in the next 5-7 days. @wsbtv — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) August 28, 2019

