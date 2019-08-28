  • Tropical Storm Dorian closing in on Puerto Rico; has Florida in its sights

    ATLANTA - Tropical Storm Dorian is expected to bring strong wind and heavy rain to Puerto Rico later today -- but people in Florida and along the Southeast coast will need to keep a close eye on the strengthening storm.

    As of 8 a.m., Dorian had maximum wind gusts of up to 60 mph and was located about 60 miles southeast of St. Croix.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that the storm will have direct impacts on Hispaniola. 

    The storm will become a threat to the Southeast late this weekend and early next week -- from Florida to the Carolinas. New information shows the storm as a possible category 2 hurricane as it approaches the United States.

    Monahan said there's no need to panic, but this "this has the potential to be a significant hurricane approaching the Southeast coast in the next 5-7 days."

