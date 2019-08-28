ATLANTA - Tropical Storm Dorian is expected to bring strong wind and heavy rain to Puerto Rico later today -- but people in Florida and along the Southeast coast will need to keep a close eye on the strengthening storm.
As of 8 a.m., Dorian had maximum wind gusts of up to 60 mph and was located about 60 miles southeast of St. Croix.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that the storm will have direct impacts on Hispaniola.
#Dorian is tracking a bit farther northeast of forecasts the last couple of days... that's great news for Hispaniola as the storm passes to the east of them.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) August 28, 2019
That will bring more direct impacts of a strong tropical storm or weak hurricane to Puerto Rico, though. @wsbtv
The storm will become a threat to the Southeast late this weekend and early next week -- from Florida to the Carolinas. New information shows the storm as a possible category 2 hurricane as it approaches the United States.
WATCHING DORIAN CLOSELY: Tropical Storm Dorian is a 60 mph tropical storm that will move across Puerto Rico late today.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) August 28, 2019
The updated track now brings a strengthening hurricane toward the southeast coast early next week.
We need to pay close attention! pic.twitter.com/TrCWWnYxxM
Monahan said there's no need to panic, but this "this has the potential to be a significant hurricane approaching the Southeast coast in the next 5-7 days."
Big message on #Dorian now -- if you have Labor Day Weekend beach plans along the east coast, you need to closely monitor Dorian.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) August 28, 2019
No need to panic, but this has the potential to be a significant hurricane approaching the southeast coast in the next 5-7 days. @wsbtv
