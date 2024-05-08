Tornado Warning canceled for northwest Georgia

GEORGIA — The Tornado Warning has been canceled for parts of northwest Georgia.

Chattooga County was under a Tornado Warning until 10 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

Earlier, Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said a tight rotation had spun up in this storm in northeast Alabama and a tornado warning has been issued there.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

If any severe weather moves into our area, Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz will track it live on Channel 2 Action News.

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]





©2023 Cox Media Group