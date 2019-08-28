Police arrest 2nd man in rape, murder of college student in home invasion

ATLANTA - Police have arrested a second person in the rape and murder of a 21-year-old college student in a home invasion last week.
Atlanta police say two men forced their way into a unit at the Vista Adams apartment complex in the 1000 block of Delowe Drive in southwest Atlanta around 6 a.m. Aug 21.
Te'a Denise Liger was shot in the head and died at a hospital.
Two more people in the apartment were also attacked and were taken to the hospital. Those victims have not been identified.
Police arrested Anthony Laquan Gross, 28, on rape and felony murder charges.
On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of Roy Hill, 18. He is being charged with murder, rape and kidnapping.
Police now say they think the home invasion was random and the suspects did not know the victims.
