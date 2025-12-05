‘He lit a match’: Those affected by mass shooting face man convicted of felony murder

ATLANTA — A mass shooting on Auburn Avenue in Atlanta on July 5, 2020, hit 16 people and killed Georgia State University student Joshua Ingram and college graduate Erica Robinson.

Jerry Emile was convicted with felony murder for brandishing a gun and firing after confronting someone who hit his friend’s vehicle.

The loved ones of Ingram and Robinson and other ones affected by the shooting got to face the man convicted in connection with the crime.

He was sentenced to consecutive life terms plus 65 years in prison for felony murders and other charges.

“I was shot 14 times. I, I actually still have one bullet inside of me,” Ayinde Woodley, one of the victims, told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne.

“He lit a match that started a firestorm of over 100 bullets flying through a crowd of innocent bystanders,” said Fulton County Chief Deputy District Attorney Adriane Love.

The shooting occurred during the early morning hours and was triggered by an incident involving two vehicles, according to prosecutors.

“One vehicle did strike two other vehicles, and Mr. Emil wanted to confront the person that hit his his friend’s vehicle,” said Deputy DA Vincent Faucette.

Defense lawyer Olga Izmaylova stated, “He has always and continues to deny that he ever fired a weapon at all that night. Obviously, we disagree with the verdict. And we will be seeking an appeal.”

The night began with a festive atmosphere, including fast cars and fireworks, before turning tragic.

“I still have nightmares from it just because it could have been resolved,” Woodley said.

Joshua Ingram, who aspired to study mechanical engineering, was remembered by his parents, who keep his pictures around their home and car. “Faith, belief,” said Sherlyn Ingram when asked what sustained her during the ordeal.

“We got his pictures all over the house in the car, and I think about, I look at it and say, ‘How would it be if he was here now?’” Rodney Ingram said.

Erica Robinson, who majored in criminal justice, was also killed in the shooting. Her mother, Rosa Robinson, described Erica as “a great person.”

Prosecutors have not identified who fired the fatal shots, but Emile’s actions are believed to have triggered the violence.

“He kind of lit the fuse that ended up in this tragedy,” said Chief Senior Assistant DA Robert Wilson.

The aftermath of the shooting continues to affect those involved, with survivors like Woodley reflecting on their survival and the loss of others.

“I still have nightmares from it just because it could have been resolved,” he said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group