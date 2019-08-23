Man arrested on kidnapping, rape, murder charges after deadly home invasion

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have arrested a 28-year-old man in a home invasion where a woman was killed Wednesday morning.
Anthony Laquan Goss is facing kidnapping, rape and felony murder charges in the death of 21-year-old college student Te'a Denise Liger.
BREAKING NEWS: Police just arrested the man they say killed this 21 y/o college student in a home invasion. They say Anthony Laquan Goss shot & killed Te'a Denise Liger Wednesday. Watch Ch2 NOW for more details. pic.twitter.com/gmyCkItn6n— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) August 23, 2019
Liger was shot in the head inside an apartment at the Vista Adams apartment complex in the 1000 block of Delowe Drive in southwest Atlanta around 6 a.m. Wednesday. It happened after police say two men forced three people into the apartment and robbed them. Police are still investigating whether it was random or targeted.
Investigators said the other woman and man were also attacked and that one of them was pistol-whipped by the gunmen. They were both taken to the hospital.
Te'a was once a basketball standout at Kell High School in Marietta. She graduated in 2016 and went on to an art academy in California.
"My daughter was 21 and brutally murdered ... She was an artist in every way, painting, music and was the brightest spirit. They took her away from her brothers and she won't be a hashtag or a face on a shirt. She wanted to be a change," her mother said in a statement to Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes.
