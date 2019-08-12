Metro county revamps DARE program to include more than drug prevention

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A school drug prevention program that many young adults have gone through in their grade school careers is getting a much-needed overhaul in one metro county.
The Pauling County Sheriff's Office told Channel 2's Wendy Corona that it is revamping the DARE program, which will include more than "Just say no to drugs."
The Sheriff's Office said the program will now include topics like bullying and social media responsibility.
TODAY AT 4: Why the program is even addressing opioids and prescription drugs.
