Teen recovering from severe burns all over his body after lab experiment blew up

The 15-year-old student who was severely burned in a school lab experiment is still recovering days after the accident.
Malachi McFadden suffered third-degree burns after a chemistry experiment blew up in his face at Redan High School. He is still in the burn unit at Grady Memorial Hospital.
McFadden's family tells Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes they haven't heard from anyone with the school or the school district.
"He's still in intensive care. It's a really, really bad situation," said family attorney Chris Stewart.
The answers the teen's family wants from school officials, Monday on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}