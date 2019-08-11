  • College student seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

    Updated:

    CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - A college student hurt in a hit-and-run crash is in the hospital with serious injuries.

    The accident happened on Friday night at the intersection of Maple Street and South Street. 

    Police are asking anyone who recognizes the car, described as possibly a second generation Toyota Tacoma 2005-2015, are asked to contact police at 770-834-4451.

