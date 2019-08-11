College student seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - A college student hurt in a hit-and-run crash is in the hospital with serious injuries.
The accident happened on Friday night at the intersection of Maple Street and South Street.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes the car, described as possibly a second generation Toyota Tacoma 2005-2015, are asked to contact police at 770-834-4451.
We're speaking to the students's family as she recovers in the hospital, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
TRENDING STORIES
- Dad intentionally dropped 5-month-old baby on head, killing him, police say
- HEAT ALERT: Parts of north GA will feel like 105 degrees Sunday
- Happy tails: Dog adopted after more than 1,000 days at animal shelter
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}