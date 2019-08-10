Heat advisory issued for several counties; chance of pop-up showers

Get ready for another hot and humid weekend.
Some areas are waking up to showers this morning and temps in the 70s. But more scattered showers will be possible this afternoon along with the climbing temperatures.
A heat advisory goes into effect at 1 p.m. this afternoon for Putnam, Jasper and Upson counties.
We're tracking the rising temperatures and which areas could see scattered showers and storms, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM.
Heat Advisory today for Putnam, Jasper and Upson counties. Heat index up to 105°. Stay cool and stay hydrated. Today is a day to take it easy. pic.twitter.com/5tLP0w4Kjc— Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) August 10, 2019
Scattered storms developing this afternoon and evening. I'm tracking a front that will move through north GA with drier air behind it Sunday. Chance of rain today 40%, 20% Sunday. pic.twitter.com/uqM2TP7Ndg— Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) August 10, 2019
