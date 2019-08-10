  • Heat advisory issued for several counties; chance of pop-up showers

    Get ready for another hot and humid weekend. 

    Some areas are waking up to showers this morning and temps in the 70s. But more scattered showers will be possible this afternoon along with the climbing temperatures. 

    A heat advisory goes into effect at 1 p.m. this afternoon for Putnam, Jasper and Upson counties. 

    We're tracking the rising temperatures and which areas could see scattered showers and storms, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM. 

