Two of Atlanta's largest school districts head back to school Monday

ATLANTA - A number of school districts are headed back to school tomorrow.
Atlanta City Schools, Fulton County and Troup County will resume classes Monday.
Channel 2 anchor Fred Blankenship recently spoke with Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Meria Carstarphen, who said the district is ready for students to be back in the classroom and hopes those students are ready as well.
For commuters that means more traffic, increased congestion and the need for extra safety precautions. From school buses loading and unloading, to kids walking and biking, to parents dropping off and picking up - dangers abound.
As back-to-school gets into full swing, Georgia DOT shared safety tips and urges caution – especially in and around school zones, buses and children.
Pay attention to school zone flashing beacons and obey school zone speed limits.
Obey school bus laws.
- Stop behind/do not pass a school bus that is stopped to load or unload children.
- If the lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended, opposing traffic must stop unless it is on a divided highway with a grass or concrete median.
- Watch for students gathering near bus stops, and for kids arriving late, who may dart into the street. Children often are unpredictable, and they tend to ignore hazards and take risks.
