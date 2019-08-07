Flying shards of glass from car side mirrors pose real danger for drivers

ATLANTA - Your car's side view mirror helps you see what's around you while driving, but it could possibly damage your eyes if that glass shatters.
"It hit me so hard where I seen stars," said Abdul Jones.
Jones was driving home from work on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta when a car sideswiped him in May 2017. The impact shattered his side view mirror, shooting shards of glass through his open driver's side window and into his eye.
"The pain was just indescribable," said Jones.
Two years and five surgeries later, he still can't see out of his left eye. Jones suffers severe headaches and has trouble walking.
