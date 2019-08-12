Heat index could reach up to 108 degrees in some parts of Georgia

Get ready for another hot day, Georgia.
Meteorologist Brian Monahan said we had the hottest day of the year this weekend, but the heat isn't going away soon.
A heat advisory will be in effect for Monday afternoon and evening for our southern-most counties. Heat index values could reach up to 108 degrees in those areas.
We're tracking when our rain chances will go up and cooler temperatures could move in, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
HEAT ADVISORY: Gooooood morning! We had the hottest day of the year this weekend, and the heat isn't going to back off yet! Please take it easy out there -- especially in Jasper, Putnam, and Upson Counties where there's a heat advisory later. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/miYZ4nXMsj— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) August 12, 2019
So far this year, there have been 49 days where highs have reached 90 degrees and today could become the 50th.
ISOLATED STORMS TODAY: We will have the chance for some isolated showers and storms today -- in between, it's tons of heat for your Monday afternoon!— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) August 12, 2019
Tracking even higher chances of rain in the forecast by Wednesday. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/eoXyj9oJcn
