  • Heat index could reach up to 108 degrees in some parts of Georgia

    Get ready for another hot day, Georgia. 

    Meteorologist Brian Monahan said we had the hottest day of the year this weekend, but the heat isn't going away soon. 

    A heat advisory will be in effect for Monday afternoon and evening for our southern-most counties. Heat index values could reach up to 108 degrees in those areas.

    We're tracking when our rain chances will go up and cooler temperatures could move in, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    So far this year, there have been 49 days where highs have reached 90 degrees and today could become the 50th.

