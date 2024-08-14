Meet the men looking for love on the first-ever ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ on Channel 2

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Last year, ‘The Bachelor’ franchise expanded to tell us all that age is just a number when early two dozen ladies looking for love competed on the first season of “The Golden Bachelor.”

Now, it’s a woman’s turn to make the decisions on “The Golden Bachelorette.”

During the third week of “The Golden Bachelor,” Joan Vassos, 61, left Gerry Turner, 72, to return home to her daughter who had just given birth to her granddaughter. Now she’ll get another chance to find love and hand out roses of her own.

Vassos is a private school administrator from Rockville, Maryland.

Earlier this week, the 24 men vying for her heart were announced.

All but one of the contestants are in their 60s and include an ER doctor from Nevada, a rancher from Texas, a retired UN Agency director from Maryland and the father of the winner of the last season of “The Bachelor.”

Sadly, none of the contestants are representing the Peach State

“The Golden Bachelorette” premieres on Sept. 18 on Channel 2.

