Usher postpones first Atlanta show at State Farm Arena tonight

ATLANTA — Usher has postponed the first of three Atlanta concerts at State Farm Arena.

The Atlanta singer was supposed to perform Wednesday night, Friday night and Saturday night. But hours before Wednesday’s show, Usher posted a statement on X that tonight’s show is postponed.

It’s unclear when the show will be rescheduled.

“For my 30-plus year career, 100% of my blood, sweat and tears has gone into putting on the best performance and creating a memorable experience for my fans. I have every intention of doing that for this tour as well which is why I have to postpone tonight’s show and reschedule it for a later date to give my body a second to rest and heal, “Usher posted. “You’re still going to get a bit of the past, some of the present and a unique look into the future on the rescheduled date but you’ll also be getting 100% of me. The last thing I want to ever do is disappoint you, the fans who have been eagerly waiting for this tour to start. However, I wouldn’t be the entertainer that I am if I can’t physically give you my best.”

As of Wednesday, the other two shows for Friday night and Saturday night are still on.

“My team will be sharing news of the rescheduled date soon. I can’t wait to celebrate this legacy with you,” Usher said.

