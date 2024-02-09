Usher adds third Atlanta show due to ‘incredible demand’

ATLANTA — R&B star Usher is adding another show in Atlanta on his upcoming tour.
The Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show headliner Usher will now perform three shows at State Farm Arena as part of his Past Present Future tour.
A third show was added thanks to ‘incredible demand.’
The shows will be on Oct. 17, Oct. 18 and Oct. 20.
Pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase on Monday.
You can get presale tickets here, starting Monday.
