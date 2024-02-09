Atlanta

Usher adds third Atlanta show due to ‘incredible demand’

By WSBTV.com News Staff

iHeartRadio Channel 95.5's Jingle Ball 2023 - Show DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 05: Usher performs onstage during iHeartRadio Channel 95.5's Jingle Ball 2023 at Little Caesars Arena on December 05, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images for iHeartRadio) (Scott Legato/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — R&B star Usher is adding another show in Atlanta on his upcoming tour.

The Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show headliner Usher will now perform three shows at State Farm Arena as part of his Past Present Future tour.

A third show was added thanks to ‘incredible demand.’

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shows will be on Oct. 17, Oct. 18 and Oct. 20.

Pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase on Monday.

You can get presale tickets here, starting Monday.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

'I felt afraid': Clayton County man finds escaped inmate inside his home

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read