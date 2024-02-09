20-year-old man shot in parking lot at McEachern High School now facing charges

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police have obtained arrest warrants for a third person in connection to a shooting in a high school parking lot last week.

Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer confirmed to Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins that one of the victims in the shooting is now facing charges.

Jean Germain, 20, was shot in the leg during the Feb. 1 fight that escalated to gunfire in McEachern High School’s parking lot.

Germain has not yet been taken into custody, but will face charges of possession of a firearm in a school zone and loitering on school property.

One other person was injured in the shooting.

Cobb County Schools said that neither of the victims were current McEachern High School students.

Two people have already been arrested in connection to the shooting: 17-year-old Scott Foor Jr. and an unnamed juvenile. Both are currently students at McEachern High School.

According to the investigation, the victims were involved in a physical altercation with an MHS student when 17-year-old Scott Foor, who was a witness to the fight, produced a pistol and shot both victims.

They have not commented on the second suspect’s involvement in the shooting.

