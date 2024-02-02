‘It was scary:’ Parents and students respond after 2 shot in parking lot of McEachern High School

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — McEachern High School in Cobb County went into a Code Red lockdown on Thursday afternoon after two people were shot in the school’s parking lot.

“I had a lot of people texting me to make sure I was okay,” Cade Anderson told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill.

Anderson is a junior at McEachern High School. He said he got those texts after the shooting around 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Channel 2 Action News obtained video of a fight between teens. The video showed two teenagers swinging at each other moments before shots were fired and the teens scrambled.

Police said two teens who are not current students at the high school were hit. They have non-life-threatening injuries.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene on Thursday. Parents were told to pick up their kids down the road at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

“They had all of the roads blocked, you can’t get to him. It was scary,” Suzanne Lowery said after picking up her grandson, Anderson.

Anderson said this is not the first time someone brought a weapon on campus.

“A couple of months ago, someone brought an AR-15 to school,” he said.

As for Anderson and his grandmother, they’re relieved.

“I’m just ready to go home. It’s been a busy day,” the teenager said.

“I’m very glad to have him in the car,” Lowery said.

Police are looking through the videos of the fight and the shooting. They want to interview those teens who were at the school during the fight.

If you know anything about what happened, call the police.

