12-year-old boy says he was stabbed in the eye by another student

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A 12-year-old boy says another student stabbed him in the eye with a pencil, leaving him with permanent damage.

The victim’s mother says this should have never happened because the school was supposed to keep the kids 20 feet apart.

The school acknowledges that something happened between the students, but Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes says the details don’t match up.

The victim said his Cherokee Charter Academy schoolmate held the pencil and stabbed him in the eye, but the other boy said it was an accident.

We hear from the victim’s mother, who explains why this should have never happened on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

