8-year-old grandson of Ga. deputy killed in the line of duty now fighting for his life

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The 8-year-old grandson of a Georgia officer killed in the line of duty is now fighting for his life at an Augusta hospital.

Hendrix David Avery, who is the grandson of the late Deputy David Gilstrap, has been hospitalized in critical condition since Dec. 16 after a series of medical emergencies. He’s since had multiple surgeries, had his left leg partially amputated, and has suffered from pneumonia, kidney failure, C-DIFFtoxic megacolon, sepsis, COVID-19, cardiac arrest and seizures.

His grandfather, Gilstrap, was an Oconee County deputy who was killed in the line of duty after being hit by a car in 2008.

A GoFundMe set up to help the family initially asked for $3,639 in honor of Gilstrap’s badge number. It has since collected more than $34,000 for the family.

Friends have rallied around the family as Hendrix continues to have medical setbacks, the most recent being seizures caused by COVID-19.

“Speaking of seizures, it is now the thought/belief that COVID is the culprit. Apparently, seizures specifically in children who are otherwise asymptomatic is the main presenting manifestation of the latest variant (SARS-CoV-2 omicron) of COVID,” friend Louisa Herrera said on a GoFundMe set up to help the family.

The family is hoping to spread awareness nationally that the latest variant of COVID-19 can cause seizures in childrne.

Herrera said Hendrix will likely remain hospitalized at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia for two or three more months and then possibly be transferred to CHOA in Atlanta for rehabilitation.

You can donate to the family’s GoFundMe HERE.

