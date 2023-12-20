Two teens arrested for bringing rifles to Cobb County High School, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two teens accused of bringing rifles to a Cobb County high school are under arrest.

Brendan Andino and Ruben Cumberland are accused of bringing guns to McEachern High School in Powder Springs on Thursday, Dec. 14.

They both face several charges including disruption of public school education, loitering/prowling, and reckless conduct.

Andino is also facing a drug charge after police say they found marijuana in his pocket.

On Thursday, a school district spokesperson issued the following statement:

“Earlier today, a photo of a student with a weapon was airdropped to other students. The Cobb County School District Police Department quickly responded, investigated, and apprehended the students involved. The school is safe and secure. We take such actions very seriously and the resulting consequences from police and the District can be severe. Student and staff safety is our top priority, and we encourage students, staff, and parents to visit www.cobbshield.com to learn how Cobb Schools keeps our schools safe and to report any safety concerns to the District’s Tipline via call, text, or email.”

According to the arrest warrants, they are not students at the school.

