Chick-fil-A open on Sundays? One state is looking at a bill to try and make that happen

ALBANY, N.Y. — Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A is known for chicken sandwiches, quick customer service, and of course, being closed on Sundays.

But lawmakers in one state want to change that last item.

A New York lawmaker just introduced a bill that would require companies that provide food at transportation facilities and rest areas along Interstate 90, also known as the New York State Thruway, to remain open seven days a week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The bill particularly calls out Chick-fil-A locations at the toll areas that aren’t open on Sundays like the other restaurants.

“While there is nothing objectionable about a fast food restaurant closing on a particular day of the week, service areas dedicated to travelers is an inappropriate location for such a restaurant. Publicly owned service areas should use their space to maximally benefit the public. Allowing for retail space to go unused one-seventh of the week or more is a disservice and unnecessary inconvenience to travelers who rely on these service areas,” the bill states.

TRENDING STORIES:

News10, Channel 2′s ABC affiliate in Albany, spoke with one of the sponsors Assemblyman Tony Simone.

“To find one of the restaurants closed on the thruway is just not in the public good,” Simone told News10.

The news station reached out to the New York State Thruway Broad which manages the toll roads and rest stops. Thruway officials said that the 27 service areas were part of a $450 million project and that Chick-fil-A signed a 33-year contract with Thruway.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Why is Chick-fil-A closed on Sundays? It’s been that way since Truett Cathy opened his first restaurant in Hapeville, Georgia in 1946.

“Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest or worship if they choose, a practice we uphold today,” Chick-fil-A’s website says.

IN OTHER NEWS

Mom says hero Chick-fil-A employee ‘100%’ saved her choking daughter Mia Velez learned the Heimlich maneuver in school and it came in handy when a little girl in the drive-thru line started choking.

©2023 Cox Media Group