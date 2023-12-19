Hundreds of fraudulent credit cards, gift cards found after group tries to use one at Ga. hotel

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta police recently arrested five people from out of state involved in an alleged credit card scheme.

On Dec. 11, officers responded to responded to Comfort Inn and Suites on West Hill Avenue after receiving a call about a fraudulent credit card. Officers discovered that someone had rented four rooms with a fraudulent credit card.

They were made aware that the possible offenders were attempting to leave in two vehicles.

Officers stopped the two cars and arrested 25-year-old Donte T. Leonard, 29-year-old Shadane S. Henry, 20-year-old Avonte Radway of New York along with 25-year-old Raymond Kensworth-Williams, Jr. of New York and 44-year-old Fredrick R. Byfield from Arizona.

After responding, detectives found more than 230 credit cards and 260 gift cards, which police said were purchased fraudulently.

All five suspects were arrested and taken to Lowndes County Jail.

They have been charged with possession of stolen property and financial transaction card theft.

Police said this investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Valdosta Police Department Investigations Bureau at 229-293-3145 or the Crime Tip Line at 229-293-3091.

