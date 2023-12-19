‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted after man shot to death near gaming machines in Griffin

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Griffin police are looking for an “armed and dangerous” suspect accused of gunning down a man at a gas station.

Police said they were called out to the Shell at 930 W Taylor Street around 1:54 a.m. in reference to a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a man shot by the video game machines.

Paramedics transported the victim to Spalding Regional, where he died from his injuries. Police have not released the victim’s name.

Griffin police said they quickly identified a suspect as 21-year-old My’Keion Yates. Investigators consider Yates “armed and dangerous” and ask anyone that who sees him not to approach him, but call 911.

Police said Yates was last seen driving a black 2021 Nissan Altima with Georgia tag SEW9844.

