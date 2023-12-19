Local

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted after man shot to death near gaming machines in Griffin

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Armed and dangerous suspect wanted Griffin police say this man is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a gas station of W Taylor Street.

By WSBTV.com News Staff

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Griffin police are looking for an “armed and dangerous” suspect accused of gunning down a man at a gas station.

Police said they were called out to the Shell at 930 W Taylor Street around 1:54 a.m. in reference to a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a man shot by the video game machines.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Paramedics transported the victim to Spalding Regional, where he died from his injuries. Police have not released the victim’s name.

Griffin police said they quickly identified a suspect as 21-year-old My’Keion Yates. Investigators consider Yates “armed and dangerous” and ask anyone that who sees him not to approach him, but call 911.

Police said Yates was last seen driving a black 2021 Nissan Altima with Georgia tag SEW9844.

TRENDING STORIES:

IN OTHER NEWS

Grandmother recovering from partial leg amputation after shooting at NW Atlanta home

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read