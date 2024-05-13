Emory students prepare for graduation at different location this year

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Many Emory University graduates put on their caps and gowns early this weekend ahead of graduation to take pictures on their Decatur campus because come Monday, they will be all the way in Gwinnett County for their commencement ceremony.

Officials made the announcement earlier this week that the main graduation will now be held at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, nearly 22 miles north of campus.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins was live on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. on Sunday.

This comes after on-going protests continue to pose a safety concern.

Emory officials made the decision along with Emory Police and other agencies who recommended holding the ceremony and related celebrations off campus.

The move comes just two weeks after 28 people were arrested on campus, including 20 people from the Emory community.

Even though the majority of the vandalism on campus property has been cleaned and restored, it will no longer be a part of the backdrop of this year’s graduation.

