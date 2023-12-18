Mother says son’s arm was dislocated at Cobb County elementary school

AUSTELL, Ga. — The mother of an elementary school student with special needs, says her son’s arm is dislocated.

She told Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newe l l she believes it happened at school and now police are involved.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jamea McGee feels helpless, as she holds her 8-year-old son. His arm is wrapped in bandages because it’s dislocated.

“Somebody intentionally hurt my son. It’s dislocated in two different spots,” McGee said.

Injuries McGee says she discovered after picking her son up from school, last week.

“I personally have the teacher’s phone number when I reached out to him. He inquired that the chair he sits in could have done that to him,” McGee said.

Mcgee’s son is an eight-year-old student with special needs, at Hendricks Elementary School in Austell.

He has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair to get around.

“It’s just impossible that the chair could have done this to him. He’s in the chair all day. Never had an incident,” McGee explained.

TRENDING STORIES:

Mcgee says her son was in so much pain, she had to take him to the hospital.

“They sedated him. They tried to snap it back in place and said they couldn’t completely do that. He is to wear this bandage for a week and go back and get X-rays again,” said

The Austell Police Department is now investigating the school for alleged child abuse.

Newell contacted the Cobb County School District but hasn’t heard back.

“It’s unfair. It’s unacceptable and I want answers. I want to know how this happened to my baby who can’t defend himself,” McGee said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

McGee told Newell her son would not return to this school because she doesn’t feel like he is safe.

Police told Newell they can’t release much information about the case because it involves a child and alleged abuse.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Georgia gas prices down slightly from last week, up from last month





©2023 Cox Media Group