Local

10 arrested after attempting to bring contraband into Georgia state prison

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Calhoun State Prison

By WSBTV.com News Staff

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple people have been arrested after law officials said they tried to bring contraband into a Georgia state prison.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Georgia Department of Corrections said during a two-week period, they found contraband from special details and facility shakedowns.

The shakedowns occurred at the Calhoun State Prison in Morgan, Georgia.

TRENDING STORIES:

The following people were arrested:

  • Domenick Calhoun
  • Laquanjai Chiles
  • Henry Davis
  • Kevin Jackson
  • Christopher McDuffy
  • Damarion Millis
  • Rogelio Molina
  • Eleazar Salmeron
  • Gregory Sealey
  • Richard Trochez

Officials seized 208 cell phones, 893 grams of meth, more than 53 pounds of tobacco, and over 30 pounds of marijuana.

Authorities did not say what each individual was charged with.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Police searching for man they shot, killed customer at Spalding gas station The victim was playing a video game machine when he was shot and killed.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read