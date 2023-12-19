When will Georgia state employees, teachers and school staff receive their $1,000 bonuses?

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Monday that 112,000 state employees and 196,000 teachers and school support staff members around Georgia will receive a $1,000 bonus for the end of the year.

But when can they expect to see that bonus? Channel 2 Action News has learned it will be different dates for state employees versus education employees.

During Monday’s announcement, the governor’s office said the targeted date for the $1,000 bonuses would be the last paycheck of Dec. 2023.

On Tuesday, the governor’s office clarified to Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that the December date applies only for state employees. The bonuses for teachers and school staff would vary for the individual school districts.

The state will send the teacher bonuses to each individual school district before the end of the year as part of the Quality Basic Education (QBE) formula. So it will take some districts longer to turn around. Not all teachers should expect to see the bonuses this month.

Elliot has reached out to metro Atlanta districts and received the following statements so far.

Fayette County Schools: “At this time, we have not received guidance on how the funds will be distributed, paid of which school district employees will be eligible to receive the payment. We will make every effort to expedite the supplement once it is available from the state.”

Atlanta Public Schools: “We greatly appreciate the Governor’s willingness to use the state fund balance to share in the cost by providing stipends for our teachers, as this allows us to use our fund balance for other educational needs. Since we used the district fund balance to secure the appreciation payments made to all eligible employees on the December 15th payroll, the state funding announced today will be used in support of other APS priorities.”

Cobb County Schools: “We are excited for Cobb teachers, schools and students to benefit from Gov. Kemp’s continued support for education. While we haven’t received operational details yet, we will make sure the dollars are received by our educators.”

