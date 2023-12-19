Rescue underway after man becomes trapped at Paulding rock quarry, officials say

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Fire officials are working to rescue a man who is trapped under material at a Paulding County rock quarry.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at the rock quarry in Dallas, Georgia.

Paulding County fire officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a man in his mid-30s became stuck in a hopper.

He reportedly fell about 20 feet deep with more material falling into the hole. This allegedly caused a secondary collapse.

Lt. Steve Mayes of Paulding County Fire said the man, whose identity has not been released is alive and alert.

Paulding County Fire & Rescue along with Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services and the city of Dallas officials are assisting in the rescue.

